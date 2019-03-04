My family almost got killed inside a vehicle DP ruto sold to us on theft accusation: Gov. Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has recounted how his wife and children survived bullets sprayed at her car by Flying Squad officers in 2008.

His wife, Primrose Mbuvi, had bought a Range Rover (KAQ 535W) from Deputy President William Ruto through a car dealer, Ng’ang’a Mundia, at Ksh7.5 million.

The car originally belonged to former President Daniel Moi who had decided to dispose of it because it had been involved in an accident.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with his Wife Primrose Mbuvi.

Around the same time, the media reported that the vehicle had been stolen from a car yard and as such, police officers had launched a search for it.

The Range Rover that Primrose Mbuvi was driving when she was stopped by detectives.

One Saturday morning as Sonko’s wife was driving her children for shopping, she was directed to stop by flying squad officers who she mistook for carjackers.

As she tried to speed off the flying squad officers opened fire randomly at the car and luckily, the car was armoured and nobody was hurt.

Primrose stopped her car after being cornered and all occupants in the car were ordered to alight.

They were all arrested and taken to Buru Buru Police Station and later, she was escorted to her house to collect the vehicle’s ownership documents and was released after verification.

The governor revealed that he told the story to show how innocent Kenyans meet their deaths in the hands of police officers.

“My message to you, if a police officer stops your car just comply with the order and stop. As a family we glorify the name of the living God for this day,” Sonko concluded his story.

Here is the Facebook post: