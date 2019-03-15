My daughter’s body is detained at chiromo mogue over sh 15,000 debt- Migori widow cries

A widow from Migori is said to be living in agony following the detention of her daughter’s body at the Chiromo mortuary in Nairobi.

The body was allegedly detained over an unpaid mortuary bill amounting to over Ksh.15,000.

Julia Adhiambo from Oruba Ragana in Suna West Sub County said her 14-year-old daughter succumbed to cancer a week ago.

Mrs. Adhiambo, who is a widow, said she sold all her belongings to cater for the treatment of her daughter for the past three years.

She expressed fear that the mortuary bill may rise even higher if the body is not removed from the Chiromo mortuary as soon as possible.

She appealed to the government and good Samaritans to help her settle the bill and also transport the body to Migori for burial.