“Mwizi ni mwizi” Kenyans on twitter call out corrupt leaders

When did looting become tribal
Those who think they are targeted how much did you get from the loot? #MwiziNiMwizi pic.twitter.com/Lh4fmEeDi3
— David kathyaka (@dkathyaka) July 26, 2019
In the Dams Heist; High Priest of Corruption is the mastermind #MwiziNiMwizi pic.twitter.com/hJeP07QzeJ
— #Giste 'wa' Kabiro (@ggiste) July 26, 2019
#MwiziNiMwizi
If only the dams were complete we would not be having this. They changed the debate to kila mtu ameiba instead of kuna maji safi. pic.twitter.com/pUXiacHbL4
— Mark Kamande (@MarkKamande1) July 26, 2019
Whoever edits and publishes such nonsense should never go unpunished.. This is what causes incitement #MwiziNiMwizi pic.twitter.com/qxUYv5kHQO
— FineKidKE (@No_LimitsKE) July 26, 2019
#MwiziNiMwizi
Why should a renowned thief like Peter Kenneth be given a job? Millions of our youth are graduating daily but have nowhere to work. The rich loot and hide the money abroad, and won't employ even one graduate. Hard times to be from a poor, unknown family.
— L E G E N D (@steveshakur) July 26, 2019
Light travels faster than sound. This is why some people appear bright until they speak #MwiziNiMwizi pic.twitter.com/smd3bP1J8q
— Sir Arens™ 🇰🇪 (@Sir_Arens) July 26, 2019
This guyz have made our youth resort to gambling coz there are no jobs and we still protect them.They should all be linched,hunged or thrown to the wolves.hakuna mwizi wetu#MwiziNiMwizi pic.twitter.com/OGlhMi6ZUD
— Allan Gichuki (@gichuki_allan) July 26, 2019
The starring, the master mind and commander of #MwiziNiMwizi is….. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/VdmCGlhY6d
— The Mnur Feruz (@Mnurferuz) July 26, 2019
#MwiziNiMwizi if these thieves are not in Kamiti before christmas, those in power today shall have a case to answer after 2022, #NoImmunity. pic.twitter.com/NvwlVEcF3Y
— Blasio Raymond Sefu (@SirRaymondSefu) July 26, 2019
Comments
Jadala says
Yes we are Kenyans,we shout so much but no actions taken like the Egyptians and Sudanese.Kelele nyingi na picha za rangi lakini bado hakuna kitu.Hakuna jipya hapa.
msemaukwelikabisa says
If Kenya could eliminate corruption completely, our economy could challenge South Africa’s and Egypt. https://africa24newsreviews.wordpress.com/2019/07/26/ruto-must-be-arrested-and-charged-with-corruption/