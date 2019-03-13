“Mwizi ni Mwizi” DP Ruto allies humiliated over war on corruption

The war on corruption seem to have taken a center stage with Kenyans on twitter demanding for arrests and recovery of looted public funds

In a twitter trending Hashtag dubbed #mwizinimwizi Kenyans have called out names of those who are defrauding the country.

Here are some of the sentiments:

— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 13, 2019

No matter the tribe they are from ! #MwiziNiMwizi , they all belong to jail , no favors and no tribe is being haunted ! Wakenya tumechoka pic.twitter.com/RCXbIWb1pT — MugamboWaAfrica (@MugamboWaAfrica) March 13, 2019

A corrupt MP rolls into the village in a V8 or lands in a helicopter to tell people who are struggling with lack of water and insecurity ati "our tribe is being fought"?#MwiziNiMwizi — Polycarp Hinga® 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) March 13, 2019

Kalenjin leaders not helping in the discussion with the polarising arguments. Best if we arrest all the corrupt without using the war on corruption to settle political scores. #MwiziNiMwizi — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 13, 2019

Looking at the state of our Country today a lot has been happening in regards to Corruption Verbal wars have been the agenda of the day but that will never change the fight against Corruption as @HassanAliJoho say’s #MwiziNiMwizi pic.twitter.com/6ZcThEkYsx — #NdotchTheBrand (@ndotch18) March 13, 2019

Here are the effects of corruption:

– corruption causes artificially high prices for low quality products

– Resources are inefficiently allocated due to corruption

– uneven distribution of wealth.

So those thieves are really affecting our lives. #MwiziNiMwizi pic.twitter.com/7DjuJ9eDo7 — Road Alerts (@RoadAlertsKE) March 13, 2019

#MwiziNiMwizi

NHIF suspended its CEO Geoffrey Mwangi when he and his predecessor Samuel ole Kirgotty were charged with the loss of Sh1.88 billion alongside 18 other individuals pic.twitter.com/WtlzshN22L — JOE MUHAHAMI (@Muhahami) March 13, 2019

We force MPs to visit different counties (not of their ethnicity) every month and spend time socialising and having town halls with locals in barazas. That should be taken as parliamentary time #MwiziNiMwizi — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 13, 2019

#MwiziNiMwizi One thing I would like to tell DP @WilliamsRuto and others like him who have an insatiable love for corruption and land grabbing is that, one day during my life time they will go to prison and serve a serious jail term. Yes they will. — HON KIBUCHI MWAI (@kibuchimzito) March 13, 2019

Did you know that if we arrange the 21 billion in an horizontal manner it will cover 3171kms?#MwiziNiMwizi pic.twitter.com/ickBHKiunC — Erick Mutai (@MutaiRickz) March 13, 2019