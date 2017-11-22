Nairobi’s MWIKI GOOD HOPE ACADEMY Emerges Top In 2017 KCPE, Guess Whose Daughter Topped The Class?

By Kenya-Today Team
For the fifth year in a row, Mwiki Good Hope Academy, Kasarani has emerged among the top schools in Kenya Caertificate of Primary Education (KCPE).
This year was not an exception. They reaffirmed their position among the best. The school produced 6 top 20 students countrywide.
Out of 42 candidates, 30 scored above 400. No one scored less than 300. Among the top performers is Niar Gesare the daughter of the Blogger-in-Chief The Banana Peddler who scored 427 marks out of the possible 500.
To get in touch with the school and have your child prepared for greatness, contact:
Principal: Fredrick Muingi – 0724450742
Director Mrs. Maina – 0720504149
Chairman Mr. Kimondo – 0721465535
ken o says
Well commendable
Dedication of owners makes the difference
Elimu sii pesa mingi but dedication mingi
What happened to those expensive private schools where kids go horse riding etc