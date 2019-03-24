Mwalimu Peter Tabichi Mokaya wins global teacher award of 100milliom

A Kenyan teacher on Sunday made history by becoming the first African and male to win the prestigious Global Teachers Prize at a ceremony held in Dubai.

Peter Tabichi, who teaches Mathematics and Physics at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Nakuru county, beat nine other contestants to take home the grand prize of $1 million (Sh100,000,000).

The Global Teacher Prize honours one exceptional teacher every year who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in the society.

The Varkey Foundation’s competition had attracted over 10,000 applicants from 179 countries around the world.

The 36-year-old Egerton University graduate has been a teacher for 12 years. He gives away 80 per cent of his monthly income to help the poor.

Peter integrates ICT into 80 per cent of his lessons, along with science quizzes, low-cost apparatus and fosters collaboration by incorporating peer-to-peer learning.

When applying for the competition last year, Tabichi said he was just trying his luck.

Meanwhile the Gusii spokesman Onyinkwa Onyakundi had this to say following the news that one of the Gusii sons had done Kenya proud;

“In my capacity as spokesman, on my own behalf, and on behalf of the entire Abagusii community, resident in Gusii or elsewhere across the globe, permit me to remind you all that we the Abagusii people of Kenya abhor theft, work hard and smart, prefer to earn honestly, live and work with integrity, love clean money and are exceptionally gifted in the widest range of fields.

It therefore doesn’t come as a surprise to us to learn that the very best Mathematics teacher in the whole wide world is one of us. Mwalimu Peter Tabichi Mokaya has not only bagged one of the most coveted titles in the world of teaching, but has also earned a cash prize of $ 1 Million which works out to KSh. 100 000 000!”- Onyinkwa posted in his official social media hnadles