MUTUA Blames KALONZO For Betraying Raila, Apologises And Says Kambas Are Not Watermelons

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has asked The NASA family to forgive the Kamba people over Kalonzo’s betrayal.

Speaking in the famous breakfast show at Radio Jambo, Governor Mutua told Gidi and Ghost that what Kalonzo did to Raila was shameful and an act of cowardice which does not represent the character of the Kamba community.

He blamed Kalonzo for giving multiple inexcusable reasons as to why he eschewed the “swearing-in” as agreed.

Mutua said that even if the oathing is illegal as Kalonzo puts it, they had an agreement to fulfil regardless of the consequences.

He said Kalonzo ought to have attended the ceremony and deal with the consequences later because the price of every greatness is responsibility.

He said he will vie for presidency in 2022 and he is ready to take over the mantle of leadership and direct the course of Ukambani politics.

“I want Kenyans to know that Kamba people are not cowards. Kalonzo acted on himself and not on behalf of all Kambas. Kambas stand for something and not nothing. What ‘he’ did was shameful and I want Kenyans to forgive us and ignore him. A man who stands for nothing is not worthy being leader of the great Kamba leaders“