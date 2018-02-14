MUTUA Blames KALONZO For Betraying Raila, Apologises And Says Kambas Are Not Watermelons

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has asked The NASA family to forgive the Kamba people over Kalonzo’s betrayal.
Speaking in the famous breakfast show at Radio Jambo, Governor Mutua told Gidi and Ghost that what Kalonzo did to Raila was shameful and an act of cowardice which does not represent the character of the Kamba community.
He blamed Kalonzo for giving multiple inexcusable reasons as to why he eschewed the “swearing-in” as agreed.
Mutua said that even if the oathing is illegal as Kalonzo puts it, they had an agreement to fulfil regardless of the consequences.
He said Kalonzo ought to have attended the ceremony and deal with the consequences later because the price of every greatness is responsibility.
He said he will vie for presidency in 2022 and he is ready to take over the mantle of leadership and direct the course of Ukambani politics.
“I want Kenyans to know that Kamba people are not cowards. Kalonzo acted on himself and not on behalf of all Kambas. Kambas stand for something and not nothing. What ‘he’ did was shameful and I want Kenyans to forgive us and ignore him. A man who stands for nothing is not worthy being leader of the great Kamba leaders“
Kim says
Don’t blame kalonzo, the whole world is against Raila’s behavior… Even Mutua is not supporting it, he is just opportunistic to disqualify Kalonzo and establish himself for his own gain….. Every country is pressurising Raila to recognise Uhurus presidency
Nyundo says
For you the whole world refers to uthamakistan and its thieves
Anonymous says
indeed they are not watermelon but they are menstruation period!
Bennitoh says
Kalonzo has blasphemied kamba nation. Wish mutula was alive to replace skm bt instead muthama will do.
Anonymous says
You are a traitor yourself as kolonzo, you were in opposition during 2013 election and four years down the road you join jubilee and you criticize who did exactly the same thing. You are a liars and unfaithful politicians that Kenyans would not allow to that level of Presidency, your is just a daydreaming sir.
anonymous says
Its illegal to swear for nonsense kalonzo bravoo
Anonymous says
KENYANS KNOW VERY WELL MUTUA YOU ARE AN IDIOT AND KAMBAS KNOWS YOU WELL YOU ARE STUPID COZ YOU THINK KALONZO IS LIKE YOU KALONZO IS CLEAVE HE KNOWS YOU ARE FIGHTING FOR HIS FALL YOU ARE TALKING OF 2022 KENYANS WE KNOW YOU VERY WELL YOU ARE BIG MUKORA BRING THAT MONEY YOU TAKEN FROM MACHAKOS PEOPLE WE EAT BUT YOU WILL NEVER SEE ANY VOTES FROM KENYANS IDIOT
Msema Kweli says
WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY THE WHOLE WORLD? IS KIM(Kim says FEBRUARY 14, 2018 AT 7:59 AM) SYNONYMOUS WITH THE WHOLE WORLD???
AFRICA IS PART OF THE “SHITHOLE” WORLD
…and the Bible says,
Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
KENYA IS A VOLCANO WAITING TO ERUPT—IF WE CONTINUE WITH THAT ATTITUDE!!!
YOU THINK ABOUT IT!!!!!!!!