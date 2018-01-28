How MUTHANGARI Police Officers Are Harassing And Extorting Money From Innocent Citizens

By Charles Fwamba

Muthangari police Station, Dagoretti North Constituency, led by Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Mr. Mike Lekalaile (Phone no. 0722318807) are carelessly harassing and arresting innocent Kenyans, and demanding a bribe of 3, 000 per person.

According to a local resident who was arrested yesterday and was released this morning after paying a bribe of 3,000, the police are working on orders from the OCS who sets a target for them on the amount of money they are supposed to raise.

Residents claim that the police picks people on the roadside anytime, pack them in their vehicle and take them to the station. From there, the cheapest freedom ticket is Ksh3, 000.

The money that is supposed to be the cash bail ends up in the pockets of the OCS and his officers. Sources working within the station report that per weekend, the Station makes close to a Ksh1.2million.

The law demands that any suspect, who gets cash bail, must be refunded after appearing in court. It is different in many police stations including Muthangari. The money ends up in the pocket of the OCS.

According to our snoop who spent a night in Muthangari police Station, tells us that a foreign man of Sudanese nationality was arrested and thoroughly beaten today morning. When other suspects tried to protest the beating since it is unconstitutional, a police officer by the name Mike drew a gun on them and threatened to shoot them. He told us that the cell was, and still is, overpopulated.

The residents are calling upon the Inspector General of police and Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to come to their rescue and save them from these money-sucking officers. They claim that majority of suspects are the poorest who cannot even manage two meals a day.

They are demanding for the immediate transfer of the OCS because he is the one that oversees the extortion exercise. They want EACC to send its officers to the police station in Lavington to assess the situation and save the poor Kenyans the ordeal.