Muthamaki Hate Mongers Arrested After Public Uproar Following Hateful Song

One of the musicians behind the spiteful, insult ridden Kikuyu song, ‘Ikamba’ that was released to disparage members of the Kamba community has been arrested.

John Gichiri Njau was apprehended by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and is expected to be arraigned at the Milimani Court this (Monday) morning.

Officials at the NCIC re hunting the other artist who has gone into hiding after their song caused an uproar prompting the Kenya Film Classification and Coordination Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua to make a report to YouTube.

KFCB then flagged the video titled Ikamba by Isaiah ft Waharaka forcing YouTube to remove it online.