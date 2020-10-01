Mutahi Ngunyi explains why and how Raila will easily defeat Ruto in 2022 without Mt Kenya support

Renown political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has explained how Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga will easily defeat Deputy President William Ruto come 2022.

Taking to his official twitter account on Thursday October 1, 2020, Ngunyi used the 2013 and 2017 general elections to explain how the former Prime Minister will have an easy fight should he vie against DP Ruto in 2022.

Ngunyi noted that the African Union envoy had a total vote of 44% in both the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

According to Ngunyi, Raila needs only 6% of the votes from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard to win in 2022.

In this case, Ngunyi explained that President Kenyatta only needs to get 6% of GEMA to make Raila the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

He went on to claim that the small percentage need is only a half of Kiambu County, or Akorino religious women only.

According to Mutahi Ngunyi, President Kenyatta does not need the whole of Kikuyu community to make Raila President.

He further claimed that DP Ruto cannot win against Raila even after getting an 84% of GEMA votes.

“Raila had 44% of the VOTE in 2013 and 2017. It is still INTACT. Uhuru needs 6% of GEMA to make Raila President. This is half of KIAMBU or AKORINO women ONLY. Uhuru DOES NOT NEED Kikuyus. In fact, 84% of GEMA can follow RUTO if they want to. And they will still FAIL! Simple MATH” tweeted Mutahi Ngunyi.

The 2022 general presidential contest has been viewed by many Kenyans as a tough race between DP Ruto and the Orange party leader.

However, Raila has on several occasions denied having declared any interest in the 2022 presidential race, but his allies have been pushing him to vie.

Some political leaders allied to DP Ruto have claimed that Raila wants to use the famious Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to climb to power come 2022.

The DP on the other hand has been traversing the country to popularize his Presidential quest, with the youth being his main target.

He has been empowering the youth through donation of equipment to support their projects, with donation of wheelbarrows and handcarts attracting criticism from his critics.