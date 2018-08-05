Musalia and Kalonzo DECLINE Cabinet Positions, Uhuru To Appoint Muthama and Otuoma

NASA founder and ANC leader Hon Musalia Mudavadi has declined a cabinet position offer, there were rumours that he was set to take over as Treasury CS in the yet to announced cabinet reshuffle. Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka also declined to join the cabinet.

The two leaders have however given their blessings for their allies to join Uhuru cabinet. Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and former Fisheries Minister Hon Paul Otuoma are said to be on the list to be announced by president Uhuru.

Kalonzo and Musalia are said to be ok supporting Uhuru achieve his legacy of four agendas but also want to keep distance to maintain their integrity given vices Jubilee is known to have engaged in since taking power. Basically the two dont want to be tainted with the massive corruption in government.

Speaking to NTV’s Trevor Ombija, the ANC leader maintained he will be on the ballot come 2022.

“Going into 2022, I’m not expecting to be paid or to be rewarded. No. I’m hoping and I’m going to work towards persuading the majority of Kenyans to supporting my bid,” he said.

The ANC boss allayed fears that Nasa was moribund as claimed by Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula recently.

He said he will do everything within his power to ensure the coalition holds even as he continues working on a merger with Ford Kenya.

“To me a conversation of merger within the coalition parties is not a negative at all. If it happens, to me it’s even better.”

MUdavadi said the merger will involve bringing other political players on board.

“Politics is dynamic, and politics also calls for you making new friends. If you have to grow your numbers, that means you have to keep on adding people who did not support you to come on board and be supportive of you,” Mudavadi said.

The former deputy Prime Minister said he snubbed the January 30 swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park primarily because it was unconstitutional.

He said all the principals had the discussion on the matter where some went for the idea while others opposed it.

“There was also consultation with our international partners. The message was that if you engage in a parallel process of swearing in, your status changes. The Capitals will no longer see you as democrats, they will see you as people who have chosen the road of warlords,” Mudavadi said.

On corruption, Mudavadi said he believes in President Uhuru’s fight against the vice but urged him to be more aggressive.

He said among the issues the president needs to address includes formulating a legal framework that will guide the lifestyle audit of public servants.

“We also need to see not just the process of prosecution but we need to see a more aggressive approach towards asset tracing and asset recovery,” Mudavadi said.