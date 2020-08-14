Murkomen: Speaker Lusaka busy doing rounds in city hotels lobbying senators to support Orengo’s Adjournment Motion

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka is moving around big hotels in Nairobi trying to lobby senators to support an adjournment motion that will be moved by Siaya senator James Orengo this afternoon.

Taking to his official twitter account on Friday August 14, 2020, the former senate majority leader accused speaker Lusaka of doing rounds in city Hotels to temper with a special sitting that he has convened on Monday August 17, 2020.

The senators are supposed to meet again on Monday to debate on the County Revenue Allocation formula that has brought the senate at a standoff.

The senate has been adjourning for the past eight times that they have met to discuss and make a decision on how the revenues will be shared among the 47 counties.

However, from Murkomen’s post, there is another plot to adjourn the senate of a record nine times.

“Speaker Lusaka has convened a special sitting on Monday but he is busy doing rounds in city hotels lobbying Senators to support an adjournment motion to be moved by Sen.Orengo in the same sitting. We have sunk this low ?” Murkomen posted on twitter.

Senators on Tuesday voted 25-20 to adopt Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s amendment to the revenue sharing formula.

The senators are now expected to proceed to vote on the motion.

In the amendments to Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja’s proposal, Linturi proposed a reduction to the baseline (equal share) from Sh316.5 billion as proposed by Sakaja to Sh270 billion.

Linturi suggests that other parameters of sharing revenue should apply to the difference of Sh46.5 billion.

Sakaja had suggested that the entire Sh316.5 billion allocated to the 47 counties in the current financial year be shared equally.