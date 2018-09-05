Exposed: Murdered Migori University Student Sharon Otieno Was 7 Months Pregnant, County Slayqueen Found Dead

A University student who was abducted while in company of Nation journalist Barack Oduor has been found dead in Kodera forest, Homa Bay County. The father of Sharon Otieno has confirmed to have viewed the body of the late murdered student at Oyugis Level 4 hospital mortuary.

It has also emerged that the late Sharon who was a second year student at Rongo University was about seven months pregnant, there are speculation that she was carrying a baby of a powerful politician from Nyanza and her murder may have been related to the pregnancy that is alleged to have caused agony to the politician. She is a popular slay queen in Migori.

Sharon’s whereabouts remained a misery since they were abducted with Nation reporter Barrack Oduor by three men who had posed has linkmen to a story source (what in media circles is called as FIXER).

Police in Migori have arrested Michael Oyamo, the personal assistant of Migori Governor, in connection to the abduction.

Oyamo was arrested in Uriri, Migori, on Tuesday and was taken to Homa Bay police station.

Oduor was to meet him at Rodi Kopany in Homa Bay before the venue was changed to Rongo.

The journalist sustained injuries on his limbs after jumping out of a moving car.

He was treated at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu and discharged.

Oduor earlier told journalists that he jumped off the car having sensed danger after his phone was taken by the abductors.

From the narration of Barrack Oduor, its obvious the story he was following him was sensitive, there are rumours that Sharon had to be silenced for blackmailing a senior politician and also posing a threat to his family.

Police have been asked to provide 24hour security to both Michal Oyamo and Barrack Oduor for they hold key information in resolving the murder of Sharon. Hopefully Michael will not commit suicide inside a police station like the Nairobi hitman David Mwai who many believe was murdered to cover up an alleged attempted murder.

More to follow>>