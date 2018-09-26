Murder Suspect Joe Irungu To Remain in Police Custody for 10 Days With BULLET Wounds

Joseph Irungu, a suspect in the brutal murder of Kilimani woman Monica Kimani 29, was on Wednesday remanded at the Muthaiga police station for 10 days.

Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo made the ruling saying this was to allow the DCI to wrap up investigations into the murder.

The magistrate further granted Irungu’s wish to be allowed to go for treatment at the MP Shah hospital for an MRI scan on a bullet wound on his left shoulder.

Atambo also permitted the accused to seek further treatment at Kijabe hospital.

Earlier, lawyers representing Irungu had opposed the DPP’s application seeking his detention.

They said their client’s bullet wound needed urgent medical attention.

Irungu is accused of killing Kimani, 28, last Friday in her apartment.

Kimani was found with her throat slit, hands tied behind her back and body dumped in a bathtub.