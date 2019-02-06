Murder allegations leads to rejection of Uhuru’s ambassador to Malaysia Ndegwa Muhoro

Reception can sometimes turn out to be a hard tackle when one finds opposition against easy assimilation in a new environment.Nobody wishes to be rejected anywhere thus often unfortunate when this happens.



Some of the Ambassadors appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta have not taken their foreign envoy roles – more than eight months after the were approved by Parliament.

Sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to reports revealed some envoys had failed to take up new jobs after being rejected by the host nations.

Among those said to be affected is former DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro who had been proposed to become Kenya’s ambassador to Malaysia.

Muhoro was vetted and approved by Parliament despite passionate opposition from city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who accused the former sleuth of corruption.

Abdullahi also claimed Muhoro had planned to kill him and threatened to petition Malaysia to reject the proposed ambassador.

“Today i forwarded to parliament a compelling dossier on why former CID Director Muhoro is unfit to be our Ambassador of Malaysia. I will forward the same to both the office of PM & foreign minister of Malaysia by Friday. If parliament fails to consider it, I will file a suit,” the senior counselsaid last year.