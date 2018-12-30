Murathe should be disciplined, claims Ruto’s ally

Igembe Central MP Kubai Kiringo has called upon the Jubilee party to take immediate action on its deputy chairman David Murathe.

According to him, Murathe’s comments regarding lack of support for Deputy President William Ruto are ill-advised.

This comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta distanced himself from the remarks on 2022 succession politics.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon to Muuga FM, Kiringo further rubbished claims that leaders from the Mt. Kenya region will not support Dr. Ruto.

He claims that a decision during a meeting at Statehouse that was convened by the President, it was decided that they will support the DP and campaign for him too.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has since called for Jubilee party elections saying it is the only solution to the division caused by top officials over who the party will support in 2022.