Murathe has no weight in politics, Conman , claims

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies continue to criticise Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe over his remark that the DP should retire in 2022.

The latest critic is Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa who referred to Murathe as an “ignorant busybody”.

“The man is nothing but a political con; a busybody. At a time Kenya is enjoying political tranquility, we vehemently refuse as leaders to be herded by a man suffering from paucity of knowledge,” he said on Thursday.

Barasa, a Jubilee MP, said the country is focused on unity.

“Murathe is a vacuous, fatuous, bibulous slacker not worth the company of any sound man,” he said.

“As President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022, Deputy President William Ruto will be succeeding him as President, for a period not less than 10 years. That way, Jubilee’s development trajectory would remain undisturbed.”

Earlier, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said only President Kenyatta as the party leader and Ruto as deputy can give party direction — and no one “masquerading” as a Jubilee official.

“The two humble gentlemen have not contradicted each other and they are not about to contradict each other in the near future. Who elected him [Murathe] to that office? Which constituency does he represent? From where does he draw his mandate?” Ichung’wa asked.He rubbished Murathe as a political broker posing as the Jubilee vice chairman.

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei hit out at Murathe, calling him an “insignificant politician without any authority to speak for the party”.

“This is a man seeking cheap relevance by attacking the Deputy President, because anybody seeking political relevance must attack the DP,” Cherargei said.

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo had also hit out at Murathe saying he had no authority to speak on Jubilee’s behalf.