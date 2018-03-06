Muranga Residents Turn To Monkey Eating Due To Biting Hunger, Request For More Monkey Traps

Residents in Murang’a have taken to monkey meat to reduce the number of monkeys in the county. They say that since monkeys eat the same things as human beings their meat is not harmless.
The residents have taken the drastic measures of turning monkey meat into a delicacy because the monkeys are constantly destroying their crops leaving them with insufficient produce to fend for their families.
This comes after members of the Kikuyu community accused those of Kamba community of dog eating.
After the crops are destroyed, we go home empty-handed. You have a family to feed. I resorted to monkey meat since I don’t want my family to sleep hungry,” Mwangi one of the resident of the area told The Nairobian
The residents say that the keep the meat for three days to inspect it before using it.
The governor recently set aside Sh3million shillings to curb the menace of monkeys in the county which he said were a threat to food security.
The residents have said that the traps that were provided by the government are inadequate.
This is a peculiar delicacy that Kenyans have turned to, just after Kenya declared donkey meat fit for human consumption.
Comments
Caveat emptor says
How can we eat our kinsmen. Monkeys are related to us !
Do not eat Monkeys; we share their DNA .
Soon they will be selling the unsuspecting Monkey meat in their butchery. Watch out, otherwise, that Mt. Kenya delicacy will end up “boiro” at Kenyatta market or Kia Miical!
Mbiro
Vinces says
Goodness Gracious, is that Possibly True that the Tribe that is’ As Rich As God ‘can Actually Go Hungry. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry or laugh more at the paradox of the ignominy of their Delusions
Free bee... says
If Mt.Kenya people say they are poor and hungry, what about the other Kenyans? These people are not poor, they just like free beeeees…! When looting in the government stop, they will start eating people. They are Chinese of Kenya who eat everything and anything! They have to package it as delicacy or aphrodisiac in order to kill it. In Chinese case, there is population problem; in Mt. Kenya, what is their problem? They are not overpopulated, I hear their women demonstrating everyday that men do not do their conjugal rights, they are becoming endangered species, so they need more kids. That means women knows the population they amplify everyday is not there!They were beseeching Uhuru to close the bars in Kiambu at 10:00 PM so that they can go home multiply. That means the actual Mt. Kenya population is propped up by the government for resources distribution purposes, otherwise, the actual population is low. Just imagine, they are not polygamous and they started family planing and throwing kids in garbage dumpsters earlier than other ethnic groups, Mau Mau also, scattered men in the forest, they didnt have time to breed, so they can not be the largest ethnic population if you exclude Merus and Embu. When we grew up, their average kids were3-4 per family, other ethnic groups such as Luhyas, Luos, Kisii’s were 7-8, so do the maths. When their census is done, their dead people arise from the tombs.
Paddie says
They have been claiming they are hard working and rich.
Anonymous says
Jakodero you’re got it!
Anonymous says
MONKEY HAVE HIGHER IQ THAN THE RULING ELITES IN KENYA! LEAVE THESE PRIMATE ALONE!
Anonymous says
CORRECTION!
MONKEYS HAVE HIGHER IQ THAN THE RULING ELITES IN KENYA! THESE PRIMATES DO NOT SELL THEIR OWN KIND TO OUTSIDERS TO GET BRIBES, THEY PROTECT THEIR OWN!!
SO, LEAVE THESE PRIMATES ALONE!