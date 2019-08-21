Mudavadi, Wetangula urge Kenyans to participate in upcoming census

CENSUS MESSAGE FROM HON. SEN. MOSES M. WETANG’ULA,

EGH, PARTY LEADER OF FORD KENYA AND HON. MUSALIA MUDAVADI EGH, PARTY LEADER OF AMANI NATIONAL CONGRESS (ANC)

Issued in Nairobi, Kenya, 21 August 2019

________________________________________

It is time to be counted again. The sixth national population and

housing census for Kenya since independence is here. Kenyans are

going to be counted in their homes and in their houses. Population censuses are very important for planning and equitable development.

In order for the Government to plan for you and to bring to you your rightful share of social services, as well as human development and sustainable economic development, it is important for the State to have accurate knowledge of the population of the place where you live. They also need other useful information about you and those around you.

If you want good roads, good schools, proper health facilities, clean

water, security and other public utilities, you must help both the present Government and future Governments to plan for you.

They can only plan for you well when they have accurate statistics. It is, therefore, very important that all Kenyans cooperate and participate in the census.

We, Hon. Moses Masika Wetang’ula and Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, hereby appeal to all Kenyans, to get home early on Saturday 24

August 2019, in readiness to be counted. Remember that you will

be counted based on where you spend the night of 24 August 2019.

Please don’t be left behind in this very critical national exercise. Be counted so that you can count.

Hon. Moses M. Wetang’ula, EGH.

PARTY LEADER, FORD KENYA

Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, EGH.

PARTY LEADER, ANC