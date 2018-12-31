Mudavadi: Dissolve IEBC before the referendum, incompetent

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has said that the electoral commission cannot be trusted to conduct a free and fair referendum.

Mudavadi wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission dissolved.

He spoke on Monday at Mikaye Restaurant in Nyali where he gave his New Year message to Kenyans.

“In 2017, the IEBC put the country on the brink of war,” Mudavadi said.

He said the Auditor General has raised queries over misuse of funds at the agency.

“If this is the referee that will conduct the referendum, how can Kenyans have faith?” Mudavadi.

He was flanked by Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, ANC chairman Kevin Lunani and other party officials.

Mudavadi said ANC will take the lead in gunning for legal and electoral reforms next year.

He sais women should have adequate representation in leadership positions.