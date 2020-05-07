MTRH CEO Wilson Aruasa under EACC probe over Ksh 100m security system scandal

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital CEO Wilson Aruasa is on the spot over sh 100 million Integrated Security Management System.

The EACC has since moved in to probe the scandal-ridden MTRH after some contractors alleged to have been swindled millions of money with the promise of being awarded the multi-million security contract.

According to the tender documents by Daily Star, the integrated security management system would have seen a successful contractor overhaul MTRH security system with modern CCTV systems, Access control, Barriers, and Bollard’s turnstiles.

But what was to be a noble project would turn out to be an inflated contract meant to facilitate kickbacks and extort bidders and which has now become the focus of DCI and EACC detectives.

EACC detectives from Nairobi, on Monday, raided MTRH and questioned top procurement officials. The detectives also carted away with crucial documents.

Sources say Aruasa was not in the office at the time of the raid. He is believed to have gotten whiff of the impending raid.

At the centre of EACC investigations are four Nairobi based companies which submitted bids for the MTRH Integrated Security Management System that was first tendered in 2019. Two of the four companies have since recorded statements with EACC alleging that Wilson Aruasa defrauded them Ksh. 10 million with a promise of being awarded the tender that was never to be.

According to an EACC officer investigating the matter, the scandal is so intricate and was meant at defrauding the contractors from the word go.

EACC names another Nairobi security systems company Top Choice Surveillance Ltd and details a series of communication between Top Choice managing director and MTRH CEO Wilson Aruasa. The company is alleged to have paid Aruasa sh 20 million with a view to bagging the sh 100 million tender which would then be varied to Sh. 200 million.

If EACC haves its way and nails Aruasa, it will be a major breakthrough and a win for the residents of Uasin Gishu who have had to grapple with poor service delivery at the hospital.

Dr Wilson Aruasa who was appointed for a five-year term in 2016 has come under criticism over the manner he has managed the second largest referral facility in Kenya. Despite making billions in revenue and receiving a colossal amount from the government, there has been little to talk home about, in a facility that patients are forced to share beds while others wallow at the reception unattended.