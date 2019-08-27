“Mt. Kenya votes are not up for sale”, Hon. Kabogo warns Tanga tanga politicians

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has warned politicians allied to Tangatanga and Kielewek of polarizing the Mt Kenya region with 2022 politics.

While speaking during the Kameme Tv’s Arahuka Show, the Ex-governor said that the people from Mount Kenya will only give an ear to those individuals who are speaking the politics of succession.

The Ex-governor further said that the politics of succession has given rise to massive corruption in the Country as politician seek money to travel from one region to another.

“I would like to support the head of state Uhuru Kenyatta on the fight against corruption, to those who have stolen, just know the government is after you and the best thing you can do is to report yourself and negotiate as the constitution has allowed and all your property will be taken back,”Kabogo said.

Last week during the burial of John De’Mathew, Kabogo also warned deputy president William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga of spreading hatred among their supporters.

“Mr. President, Let us reduce politics on the 2022 elections so that our country can develop and the people who can be able to stop these politics are only two people and we have one of them in our presence today.

“However, I asked the other one to attend the ceremony but he did not make it. We love our Deputy President but let us stop early campaigns,” Kabogo stated.

The DP would later rubbish the sentiments accusing the former governor of witch-hunting.

Political analyst cum politician Kamau Ngotho has said that the March 2018 Handshake with former rival Raila Odinga has made things worse to politicians who are allied with team William Ruto.

Kamau states that the team views mr Odinga as a man under the mission to Kills Ruto political career as far 2022 politics is concerned.

“Let stop the hatred politics of who will be and who will not, the time to the campaign isn’t now what is important now is service to Wanjiku,” he said.