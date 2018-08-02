Mt. Kenya Voters Feeling the Pinch as Government Tears Down Their Businesses

The Nairobi county enforcement department demolished illegal structures in Lavington on Thursday, as part of an operation that has taken place in several parts of the city.

There were battles as officers used force on traders who refused to leave complaining of lack of sufficient notice and brutality during the demolitions.

Illegal structures have been pulled down in parts of the city including Mutindwa market and Fedha.

The exercise is part of efforts to transform Nairobi’s look and see traders operate at designated areas only.

Senator Johnson Sakaja faulted Governor Mike Sonko over “inhumane demolition” of structures by the county government.

He asked the Governor to direct the city inspectorate department to be humane and considerate