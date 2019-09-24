Mt. Kenya region will cry after Uhuru’s retirement- Hon. Moses Kuria

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, foreshadowed that Uhuru’s retirement will be a painful pinch on Central Kenya residents.

The Jubilee leader warned that projects were stalling in the Mount Kenya region and politicians from the area needed to act swiftly.

Kuria spoke on Sunday, September 22, at Maua Stadium in Meru County during the homecoming ceremony for gospel artiste, Makena Materi, as reported by People Daily.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria warned that President Uhuru Kenyatta had to foretrack stalling development proects in Central Kenya

“We need to wake up and push for increased resources. We must compete with others who are benefiting now because the president’s term is coming to an end and we are not assured of [what we will get from] the next regime,” Kuria warned.

Kuria was weary of Central Kenya lagging behind, stating that the region received a small fraction of the development projects as compared to other regions.

Kuria highlighted the multi-billion water projects started in Rift Valley and Coast regions, insisting that Mt Kenya was the region facing an all-time highest rate of water shortage.

“The actual problem of water in the region is under-investment. We see billions invested elsewhere like Kimwarer and Arror.

“The biggest dam in Meru is a Ksh60 million project in Buuri. This region is thoroughly disadvantaged and our people are in pain due to under-investment in water and agriculture programmes,” Kuria lamented.

Despite DP William Ruto touring the area several times, flagging off several projects, Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, told him to his face that the region faced a slow implementation of projects.