Mt Kenya region needs leaders like Kangata, fearless and talks truth to power- Hon Cate Waruguru

“In a free society, there comes a time when the truth — however hard it may be to hear, however impolitic it may seem to say — must be told.” ( Al Gore)

The message by Senator Irungu Kang’ata to His Excellency The President of Kenya is genuine and valid.

The issues raised in that letter are of much concern and if not well addressed, what he (senator) said about BBI will come to light.

The results of his research is a replica of all other 9 counties.

The 10 Governors from Mount Kenya region should be supporting The Senator who was candid enough to inform His Excellency the reality on the ground. If BBI fails, the first people to lament for lack of funds for development will be the same Governors who are hiding from the truth.

As an independent mind, I support the Senator for using his government position well and informing the President and the leader of our region what most of those around him cannot.

I hope the queries raised will be addressed since Kenya is for us all and a firm foundation is required for generations to come.

One People, One Nation

God bless Us.

God Bless Kenya

Cate Waruguru

#LaikipiaWomenRep

#DaughterOfZion