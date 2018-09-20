Mt Kenya MPs Join NASA In Cursing Uhuru Over 8% VAT, Vow To Go To Court To Stop Implementation

Members of Parliament who are against the controversial 8% increase on Petroleum Products have vowed to go court to protest against the decision to implement President Uhuru’s proposals.

The voting was characterized by high voltage drama after MPs opposing the fuel levy failed to raise the required quorum of 233 members to shoot down the proposed tax measures. They accused Duale of masterminding vote rigging.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang accused National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale of leading a section of MPs in walking to frustrate attempts to veto President Kenyatta’s tax proposal.

But now the MPs led by Laikipia women rep Allan Waruguru have vowed to go to court to ensure the proposals are not effected.

“As a Jubilee legislator I have been firmly supporting zero taxation on fuel. In this case we will proceed to the court and to whatever measures we need to take to defend the action of Kenyans.” Waruguru told the media.

Waruguru also accused some Members of intimidation.”You know whoever did not show up to the occasion and it is very clear the legislators who refused to support the agenda. Fuel levy tax is affecting everybody.”

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang accused National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale of leading a section of MPs in walking to frustrate attempts to veto President Kenyatta’s tax proposal.

But now the MPs led by Laikipia women rep Waruguru have vowed to go to court to ensure the proposals are not effected.

“As a Jubilee legislator I have been firmly supporting zero taxation on fuel. In this case we will proceed to the court and to whatever measures we need to take to defend the action of Kenyans.” Waruguru told the media.

Waruguru also accused some Members of intimidation.”You know whoever did not show up to the occasion and it is very clear the legislators who refused to support the agenda. Fuel levy tax is affecting everybody.”

The value added tax on fuel was set at 16 per cent effective September 1 before angry protests saw President Uhuru Kenyatta slash it to 8 per cent.

Lawmakers opposed to the tax on the grounds that it would worsen the pressure on Kenyans to meet their daily basic needs.

MPs had rejected the first vote and demanded another one but were overruled by the speaker.