MPS named highest spenders on domestic travel as governments spends Ksh.429 billion in 3 months

A report by the Controller of Budget has revealed massive spending by the national government despite austerity measures put in place last year to curb wastage of public funds.

The report reveals that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has spent Ksh.429 billion in just three months, with a big chunk of the money going into paying salaries.

In the report prepared between July 1 and September 30 last year — which marks the 1st quarter of the 2018-2019 financial year — the Controller of Budget is raising a red flag on glaring inconsistencies on how public resources are being utilized by the national government.

Semi-autonomous government agencies came in second gobbling Ksh.55.5 billion, while foreign and domestic travel closing the list of top three spenders.

Government departments used Ksh.2.9 billion of tax payers money within three months to travel far and wide.

The report also reveals that some Ksh.1.7 billion was used for local travel by public officers, while Ksh.1.1 billion was used for foreign travel.

Members of Parliament have been named in the report as the highest spenders on domestic travel, with the National Assembly using a staggering Ksh.669.9 million for local travel alone.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its part has been named in the report as the top spender when it comes to foreign travel, flushing close to half a billion shillings in the skies within three months.

The spending spree coming in the wake of a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who in 2018 ordered pubic officers to cease foreign trips as part of austerity measures to save the country billions of shillings.