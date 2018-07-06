EXPOSED- How MPs in Committees Jostle For Selfies and Bribes From Cartels

Members of Parliament especially in committees have been exposed for their gross misconduct, incompetence and pettiness.

Majority leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale shocked the nation when he exposed his colleagues in committees for soliciting bribes and behaving inappropriately.

He further said that due to greed for money, some MPs attend sessions as friends of committees but lock out rightful members.

“Sittings have become a parade where you cannot distinguish witnesses, suspects and MPs. We have seen these members on live television hugging, embracing and exchanging pleasantries with accused persons who appear before them. This has left the public with a negative perception,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi warned of consequences including removal from the committees if the lawmakers are found guilty of bribery and other offences.

Minority Leader John Mbadi also weighed in on the issue and registered his displeasure with Kieni MP Kanini Kega on how he handled the probe on the importation of contraband sugar.

“The craving for media attention is doing members more [harm than good]. They have resorted to rent-seeking missions and turn rowdy during committee proceedings,” Mbadi said

“We have allowed ourselves to be called ‘Mpigs’ because of such conduct. This should not be viewed as witch-hunt as these small handouts have cheapened our oversight role to the extent that we hug people accused of murder,” he said, adding it was not too late to ‘clean’ the house.

The Speaker further directed departmental committees to prepare lists of members who have been dodging committee sessions for possible disciplinary action.

For instance, when businessman Jaswant Rai – owner of West Kenya Sugar– appeared, MPs were captured in a photograph falling over each other to shake hands with the witnesses.

“You have no business defending people appearing before you. Let them speak for themselves as at the end of the day, you act as judges who determine the next courses of action,” he added.