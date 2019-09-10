MP Ndindi Nyoro’s car was “urinated” on, tyres deflated before his arrest by GSU

Angry General Service Unit officers from Nairobi on Monday deflated all car tyres of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro outside a church compound in Murang’a.

Duties to locate and arrest the youthful MP were handed over to the GSU team from Nairobi after he failed to show up in any police station.

The officers are also accused of smashing side mirror of the vehicle and one of them is said to have peed on the windscreen of the Toyota Prado.

“They have deflated all car tyres and smashed the side mirror. One of them has even peed on the windscreen of the vehicle,” said Nation senior reporter and a friend to Nyoro, Nyambega Gisesa.

Murang’a DCI Julius Rutere had given the MP few hours to surrender himself to nearest police station over claims that he disrupted a church function on Sunday.

“If you see him tell him to report to the nearest police station, there are many complainants, we will prefer several charges against him but we must first arrest him,” Mr Rutere said

Mr Nyoro accused Mr Maina Kamanda of trying to stage a coup in his own constituency, arguing that his problem with police is political.

“I can’t allow people to come from Nairobi and lecture us on how to do things, Kiharu people elected me and I’m the one supposed to invite guests.

“I know they are looking for me for political reasons and this has confirmed what Mr Kamanda has been telling me, that I will be arrested due to my political stand, but I’m not afraid since I have done nothing wrong,” said Mr Nyoro at Kiangage Primary School.

Mr Nyoro is one of close allies of Deputy President William Ruto. He accused Interior PS Karanja Kibicho of instigating his woes due to his political stand.