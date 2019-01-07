MP Ndidi Nyoro roasted by his Kiharu people for being a tanga tanga Disciple

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been roasted by his constituents for following deputy president William Ruto blindly.

The constituents who claimed that their member of parliament is after the loot from D.P William Ruto further warned him of consequences that await the youthful member of parliament.

The kiharu mp has been one of the closest defenders of the deputy president saying that Ruto must clinch the seat in 2022.

This week Former jubilee vice chair David murathe resigned amid speculations that his anti-Ruto sentiments were to kill DP Ruto’s ambitions politically.

Here are some of the sentiments:

