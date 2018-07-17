MP Moses Kuria, Ex Senator Khalwale Blast Obama For Doing Nothing For Kenya-Kenyans React

Hours after former US President Barack Obama toured K’Ogelo, Gatundu South Moses Kuria has analysed how he was treated and concluded that “Africans, especially Kenyans, are a weird lot”.

Kuria regretted that Obama did “practically nothing … zero” for K’Ogelo, Kenya and Africa while he was the most powerful person on earth for eight years, “with unfettered access to the awesome American economy and nuclear codes”.

“Today as a eunuch former President, he visits Kenya [and] we close all the roads for him. He then proceeds to K’Ogelo, body-searches host Governor Cornel Rasanga and reduces my good friend and Lupita Nyongo’s daddy (Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o) into a spectator,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“The skinny kid with a funny name then delivers a seven-minute hollow speech with a curtain raiser from his sister Auma who sets the stage by giving a scathing and condescending indictment of Luo Nyanza leaders.

“No wonder Baba Raila Odinga (opposition leader) skipped the event. Meanwhile the Chicago benefactor goes on to open a $200,000 obscure centre for God knows what.

“The guy found Bill Clinton’s Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in place. The same was expanded by President George Howard Walker Bush. Obama did nothing, absolutely zero, to expand AGOA. Today he launches a $200,000 whatever in Kogelo. Nani alituroga (who bewitched us)?”

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was also unimpressed.

“Dear @BarackObama, I believe u have landed safely in South Africa, and hope that this finds u well. With tremendous respect Sir, can u tell us why while u were in the most powerful office (of the world’s biggest economy) u refused to bring development to ua home, Kenya?” read Khalwale’s tweet.

Kenyan’s on Twitter were angered following former Kakamega senator Bonnie Khalwale’s question to Barack Obama, after he left Kenya for South Africa.

Bonnie Khalwale’s question came hours after Obama left Kenya for South Africa, after he successfully launched his half-sister Dr. Auma Obama’s NGO called ‘Sauti Kuu’ in his father’s home K’Ogello, in Siaya County.

Senator ndugu, wacha hizo. Mr Obama is a solid, genuine, honorable man…a fantastic and kind human being who grew up without a dad. Stop the nonsense for God's sake! Thank you. — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) July 17, 2018

Guy was not president of Kenya,and there is no budget in the USA for a sitting president to develop his native origin country,this handout mentality is sickening,nzuu syalea kusyaa siasyaa isua niyo yinaaie,mbaazi zisipo zaa zasingizia jua — Sam Ngole (@NgoleSam) July 17, 2018

Sir, it is better to be quiet and look stupid than to speak ànd thereby confirm your stupidity… What are you and other local leaders doing with taxes meant to better the lives of your electorate? Don't expect your neighbour to manage your home for you. GROW UP!!! — John Ogola (@jjogola) July 16, 2018

So shameful Bonnie. Im so disappointed in you! Obama is an American with Kenyan roots; like you a Kenyan with Congo Forest roots. Obama owes kenya nothing! Likewise you owe Congolese nothing! — Ian Kochomo (@iankochomo) July 16, 2018