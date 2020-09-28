MP John Waluke, his co-accused Grace Wakhungu released on cash bail after appeal

Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu were on Monday September 28, 2020 released after spending months in jail over graft.

Waluke was released on a cash bail of Sh10 million pending appeal of his jail sentence.

Wakhungu was on the other hand released on a cash bail of Sh20 million pending determination of her appeal.

The court has also ordered the two to surrender their passports and avoid traveling outside the country. They are also to present themselves in court once every month.

Justice John Onyiego pushed the bail hearing to Monday to pave way for the fumigation exercise at the Milimani law courts.

Waluke risked losing his seat after the court found him guilty of fraud involving Sh297 million in shady maize dealings with National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

In the case, the State alleged that as a director of Erad Supplies and General Contractors, Waluke made a false invoice worth Sh114,600,000 as evidence to support a maize storage claim by Chelsea Freights.

He was also charged with fraudulently acquiring Sh297 million from the public as the cost of storing the maize, which was to be supplied to NCPB.

However, Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has opposed the release of Waluke and Wakhungu on bail saying the two have not proven too ill to be taken care of in prison.

Haji, in his reply filed before judge Onyiego, argued that there are convicts with more serious illnesses who are treated in prison health facilities and public referral hospitals.

Correspondences between the DPP and Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo revealed that Waluke has hypertension, arthritis and diabetes while Wakhungu has arthritis and hypertension.