You are ignorant and primitive, keep off Raila- Hon Kipkorir Warns DP Ruto man Didmus Baraza

Kimilili Constituency Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has found himself in a hard tussle with one of Kenya’s top lawyers for what seems to be misunderstanding the political merger between opposition chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmaker had challenged the president to come clear and clarify the position held by opposition chief in the government.

According to MP Barasa, the president is aware that he is holding a public office and not a private property, arguing that on behalf of Kimilili people, he has the right of knowing the position the opposition chief holds in government.

He argues that as a country, Kenya will be setting a bad presidency that in future, those that will participate in the presidential race and lose, will still get an accommodation in the government.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa demands that President Uhuru Kenyatta clarifies the ‘position’ that Raila Odinga holds in government.

He quoted the statement made by the president while on his two day tour in Kisumu that the country needed to do away with the winner-take-all culture, which Didmus said that it meant that losers still had a position to hold in the government.

In what looks like a response to the legislator, Lawyer Donald Kipkorir argues that the Kimilili MP has misplaced aggression against the President and the Prime Minister.

Kipkorir goes ahead to tear apart the lawmaker, arguing that Barasa only represents village boys who are over-eager to please the only Village Shopkeeper so that they get sweets. He goes ahead to note that Such boys never go beyond the village.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has misplaced aggression against the President & the Prime Minister … Barasa represents village boys who are over-eager to please the only Village Shopkeeper so that they get sweets …. Such boys never go beyond the village.

Do you think Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s tale of the village shopkeeper and village boy issue meant that the lawmaker, Didmus Barasa is working towards favours from someone?