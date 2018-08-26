DRAMA: MP demands bigger seat in flight to accommodate big bottom, the momo in the house

A Senator has written to the Parliamentary Service Commission seeking permission to fly Business Class, claiming she cannot fit in the standard aircraft seat in the Economy Section, otherwise known as the Cattle Class.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga reportedly told the PSC that seats for the local flights are too small for her. The matter was discussed at the PSC meeting on July 14 and rejected.

According to insiders, accepting the frivolous request would have opened an avenue for all MPs to demand preferential treatment on non-issues. “It is true the Senator wrote a letter which the commission rejected on the grounds that we cannot give everyone who is well-endowed special treatment. This will give other MPs with different challenges to put demands on us,” said a senior official at the commission.

Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye could not confirm or deny the matter: “It would not be in order to discuss details between the commission and the members with a third party or give documents.” Curiously, Omanga denied knowledge of any letter. “I am not aware of what you are talking about,” she said when contacted.

The officials indicated that they were taken aback with the unusual request but admitted that the lawmaker was within her rights to put the request. “This is the first time the commission has received such a request,” said the official.

If the commission allowed the request, it would mean that every member with a big bum would get a ticket to fly Business Class. The issue has surprised many members who are privy to the developments and wondered why the legislator decided to pursue such an issue.

This revelation comes a week after the National Assembly endorsed a report by the Service and Facilities Committee chaired by Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba) seeking to provide MPs with exclusive treatment and state-of-the-art facilities in discharging their legislative work.

