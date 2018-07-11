My Mother Can Now go to the Market Without Police Escort- Jubilee’s Tuju Applauds Handshake

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has applauded the the pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga stating it has improved the security of his family.

Tuju said that before the March, Friday 9, handshake between the two leaders, it was hard for his family members to move around his rural home for being anti-ODM party.

The former Rarieda MP also expressed his delight that he could also read a condolence message from the President Uhuru in an ODM predominant area that has for long been believed to be anti-Jubilee.

He made the remarks when he attended the burial of Migori Senator Ben Oluoch.

“I am happy I can now read the president’s speech in Migori, this spirit of the handshake has even made my mother go to the market in peace,” Tuju said.