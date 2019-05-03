Most wanted notorious woman robber arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

A most-wanted Kenyan robber was on Thursday arrested by DCI while trying to flee the country.

The DCI on Friday revealed in a tweet that the suspect, Margret Waithira Kamande, was arrested while waiting to board a flight to Dar es Salaam.

“The suspect, who was being trailed by Detectives, was captured on several CCTV cameras breaking Apartments and offices within Nairobi,”reads part of the tweet.

The DCI further describes Kamande as a very dangerous criminal who was linked to several high-end break-ins within Nairobi, with the detectives revealing that she had been captured on several CCTV cameras during her heists.