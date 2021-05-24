Moses Kuria’s party pushed out of Kiambaa race by dictator Gachagua and Kimani Ichungwa

The People’s Empowerment Party is a member and stakeholder in the Hustler Nation alongside Johnson Muthama led UDA, Mwangi Kiunjuri led TSP and.Omingo Magara led PDP.

We offer a platform for political participation and mentorship in leadership for a new crop of leaders and professionals whom we believe will drive this country forward, safeguarding our nationhood and make our people feel safe and secure, confident of our future and that of our children.

Whereas PEP is driven by our ordinary men and women, mostly the youth, our sister party UDA is largely driven by my colleagues the incumbent MPs whom I respect a lot.

Both compliment each other. PEP’s message of hope.and renewal has been endorsed by the voters of Gaturi Ward in Muranga on 15th December, 2020 and Juja constituency on 18th May 2021. We wanted to present this message for approval by the people of Kiambaa Constituency on the 15th July.

However this did not go down very well with my colleagues particularly Rigathi Gachagua and Kimani Ichungwa. Yesterday I held extensive discussions with my boss and friend H.E Dr William Ruto on this matter. To make my two colleagues happy and above all for the unity of the Hustler Nation, PEP will NOT be fielding a candidate for the Kiambaa by election.

Where I come from they say, Utatiga Ndakora. I take this opportunity to offer my profuse apologies to Hon Raymond Kuria, the people of Kiambaa and all PEP members who undoubtedly will be disappointed with this decision.

The good news is we will now focus on a nationwide tour to meet candidates who will be vying for various seats in next year’s General Elections on PEP ticket. God bless PEP, God bless The Hustler Nation, God bless Kenya.