Moses Kuria Mocks Labour Day Celebrations Shortly after sneaking out of the event

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has trolled the Labour Day Celebrations that were held at Uhuru Park, Nairobi on Wednesday.

On his Facebook page, Kuria stated that he felt like he had attended another NASA rally, probably to mean that the Labour Day Celebrations had been politicized.

“It’s sad I attended Labour Day thinking its a Workers Day. It turns out to be just another NASA rally,” Kuria stated.

The MP suddenly left the occasion when ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi had taken to the podium to address Kenyans who had gathered for the Labour Day celebrations.

People were heard asking Kuria to address them as he left.

COTU boss Francis Atwoli However praosed him for always standing with Kenyans.

“I want to thank Moses Kuria he has been so much support with me. We as Kenyans we want to support the President in fighting corruption,” stated Francis Atwoli, the COTU Secretary-General.