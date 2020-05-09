Hon Moses Kuria is missing, dead or alive? tell us if he is in police custody- Itumbi begs CS Matiangi

Dennis Itumbi, the man in charge of Deputy President and Tanga tanga wing of Jubilee party online activities has broken silence over the missing of Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria.

Itumbi has asked interior CS Fred Matiangi to confirm if Moses Kuria was arrested and if so then confirm the whereabouts. There are rumours that Kuria may have been arrested for linking the Kenyatta family to the demolitions of homes of homes in Kariobangi, a forceful eviction of about 7000 people mainly poor women and Children



“Is Hon. Moses Kuria under arrest? Harambee House Prefecture tell us. Why are we afraid of food donations? At least confirm if he is under arrest or not.The Family, supporters and constituents have a right to know.”– Itumbi posted on his official social media handle.

Hon Kuria had offered to distribute relief food to the victims of Kariobangi demolitions. The houses are said to have been built in land that is earmarked for construction of a sewage. Hon Kuria however faulted the government arguing that there was no urgency to effect the eviction and demolitions especially now during the Coronavirus pandemic. He linked the demolitions to the Northlands City, a Kenyatta family empire project.

“I understand that the Kariobangi Sewage evictions are meant to clear the land to set up sewage disposal for an ambitious forthcoming Ultra-Modern City project. But for crying out loud its not that the Ultra Modern City project is being built tomorrow. How does one reconcile their conscience to see women and children evicted when they are suffering from lack of money, acute food shortage, unforgiving rains and battling with Corona Virus? How does it benefit you to own the whole world and lose your soul ? You will burn in hell”– Kuria posted on his Facebook page.



Elsewhere Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has made wild allegations that the countrywide power blackout is intentional to cub the spread of news of the arrest of Moses Kuria.



Many however believe Hon Kuria is just playing theatrics to gain sympathy among the brainwashed hawkers and other hustlers from Mount Kenya.