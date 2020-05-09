Hon Moses Kuria is missing, dead or alive? tell us if he is in police custody- Itumbi begs CS Matiangi

Dennis Itumbi, the man in charge of Deputy President and Tanga tanga wing of Jubilee party online activities has broken silence over the missing of Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria.
Itumbi has asked interior CS Fred Matiangi to confirm if Moses Kuria was arrested and if so then confirm the whereabouts. There are rumours that Kuria may have been arrested for linking the Kenyatta family to the demolitions of homes of homes in Kariobangi, a forceful eviction of about 7000 people mainly poor women and Children
“Is Hon. Moses Kuria under arrest? Harambee House Prefecture tell us. Why are we afraid of food donations? At least confirm if he is under arrest or not.The Family, supporters and constituents have a right to know.”– Itumbi posted on his official social media handle.
Hon Kuria had offered to distribute relief food to the victims of Kariobangi demolitions. The houses are said to have been built in land that is earmarked for construction of a sewage. Hon Kuria however faulted the government arguing that there was no urgency to effect the eviction and demolitions especially now during the Coronavirus pandemic. He linked the demolitions to the Northlands City, a Kenyatta family empire project.
“I understand that the Kariobangi Sewage evictions are meant to clear the land to set up sewage disposal for an ambitious forthcoming Ultra-Modern City project. But for crying out loud its not that the Ultra Modern City project is being built tomorrow. How does one reconcile their conscience to see women and children evicted when they are suffering from lack of money, acute food shortage, unforgiving rains and battling with Corona Virus? How does it benefit you to own the whole world and lose your soul ? You will burn in hell”– Kuria posted on his Facebook page.
Elsewhere Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has made wild allegations that the countrywide power blackout is intentional to cub the spread of news of the arrest of Moses Kuria.
Many however believe Hon Kuria is just playing theatrics to gain sympathy among the brainwashed hawkers and other hustlers from Mount Kenya.
Comments
Anonymous says
yes Kuria hustlers na maskini wako nyuma yako…………..
Kenyans will raise up again just as they did during nyayo time…….let him come up with unconstitutional government of national unity that will incorporate dynasties like raiya raira ,gidi the arrogant brat,useless persons like kalaonzo etc…………………..and then the clumble begins…..
wakenya sio mbuzi wanachukuliwa kama mende………..kufurushwa from shacks house during corona times…….just to benefit cities for himself and thievy family……….
all this will be owned soon by Kenyans………..who are now in slums……………mambo bando…..akina amin,mobutu,mengistu,mugabe walikua……
Anonymous says
raira is surely one supporting the failed prezo and his clique running government and excluding DP DR Ruto whom worked so had to have JP elected by people……….
he can use the D+
So after all jathe raira was only after power thru any means just s he had tried to overthrow m01 in 1982..….raira is not for improving Kenyans standard of living after all(mp for kibra 20yrs and still slum)……..as Kenyans suffer for lack of jobs,good housing,food,affordable and professional health care ,lack of skul fees for children,poor agricultural commodities returns including mili……..he is singing reggae and drinking whiskys worth 500,000ksh with drankard Prezo and taking billions in cash and kickbacks,contracts trhu proxies for himself and family……..surely this is bullshit African mentality that will take Kenya backwards……..
KIBAKI KIBAKI ulifanya kazi poa lakini ulituwachia mtu mbaya sana……..hana na hanja na wale walipigia yeye kura……….na anawatukana na kuwafurusha wakati huu wa corona…….Mungu wetu asandie wanyonge…..
Anonymous says
quote
this drank prezo must release Kuria unharmed……he has turned 254 kama nyumba yake……kupora…….Zaidi na anapewa mawaidha ni mama yake….wife of first thief in Kenya……..and since was young wife oversaw taking of then muzungu land and making it their own instead of reverting to Kenyans/communities who were removed out by bebeeru……..
he can use corrupt and d+ police but will not suppress rights of Kenyans……even if he ruthlessly uses security………..Kenyan will win this war against dynasties thieves and backed by clique of thieves….
Anonymous says
matiangui wewe tumika tu mukiwa na hao polisi hawanjasoma……lakini malipo ni hapa hapa soon………since Kenyans uprising is in offing all this dyansties will go to hague…..or kamiti…or firing squad ……you cant rule…borrow billions and get kickback ,mismanage economy and everything and when those who voted for him ask qustions or updates of promiseses ,,,,he calls them washenzi,,,,,,,,
now Kisumu and Mombasa have better roads etc than even for areas that voted for the brat….
Anonymous says
look how Kenyans are being killed even by foreigners and government is not acting………..now families of dead will be street boys gangsters since nowhere to go for help to fall back………kweli this man in SH by name jameson wanjohi kinyua ni kiziwi…cluless………….useless to wake up and vote for fake and visionless/thief..
Mugambi Boniface says
We need to know the whereabout of his body, we need to meet burial deadlines asap
Anonymous says
anauwa watu kwani hatakufa siku moja………..
we are back to dictatorship with blessing from raira…power hungry and greedy old man……who have nothing to show.
those who love him and vote for him are poor down trodden Kenyans and are suffering like burukenge and wild dogs……..
Anonymous says
in shrt this government is n power thru backing by baba…….whose pockets have been filled with stolen cash by current man in SH…….Thus sanitized their theft of public money thru kickbacks etc……..
lakini kandi ya mwisho iko na wakenya……sio polisi sio dynasties…….we
Anonymous says
Ati ‘uprising’! So Mt. Kenya will now lead an uprising. Since when, and against who? Cowards. After having sang Kumira kumira nonsense, and after a whole seven years, some people have suddenly woken up to realise there is an entity called ‘dynasty’. How hypocritical? Mt. Kenyans, be ready to rot in the opposition till thy kingdom come. And for Kuria getting lost, how many have disappeared coz of his stupid mouth? Ndi mujathe!
Anonymous says
If we had voted for DP DR. WSR …..Kenya would have been a better place……..at least he understands what is suffering,walking without shoes,walking miles to schools, etc……….hawa watu wa ma..sausages…cereal breakfast ,and everything done for them including kuoshwa, kufarishwa underwear is big problem
Khabeck says
I hope he begets the fate of so many good Kenyans who have just disappeared for raising their voices against injustices,as moi said”siasa mbaya maisha mbaya also,’you reap what you sow’