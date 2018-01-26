How Moses Kuria Hatched Plan To Kick Out KNH CEO Lily Koros And Replace Her With A Kikuyu

It has been discovered that the alleged rape cases at Kenyatta National Hospital never took place and that it was all a set up to have CEO Lily Koros out and a Kikuyu in. Sources have revealed that the entire plan was masterminded by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Jubilee Party Secretary General David Murathe.

Our sources have revealed that the Mt. Kenya elite are unhappy about the hospital being run by a non Kikuyu. The two together with other Central Kenya leaders met to hatch the dirty plan at the Porkies Hotel in Thika to ensure Koros exits and one of their own enters.

Moses Kuria is a hunting dog of David Murathe who happens to be one of the demigods of the Uthamaki philosophy. A participant who sought anonymity reports that the politicians coached three women who would come out on social media and claim they have been raped by the morgue attendants.

From there, they would ignite a strike, say the CEO has failed and call for her to resignation. From there, they would pay a few bloggers and ask them to support the theory boost the theory and make it appear real.

Everything went on well as planned but backfired at some point when the so called ‘Victims’ of rape failed to come forward and testify when they were called upon to give evidence.

While at the meeting, the politicians discussed how to kick out any pro-Ruto (especially the non-Kikuyus) politicians holding a public office. They presented a list of 10 politicians that are marked for death. By so doing, they are Kikuyunizing the system. The reason why they are targeting KNH is so that they can be able to control the billions allocated to the hospital every financial year.