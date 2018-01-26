How Moses Kuria Hatched Plan To Kick Out KNH CEO Lily Koros And Replace Her With A Kikuyu

It has been discovered that the alleged rape cases at Kenyatta National Hospital never took place and that it was all a set up to have CEO Lily Koros out and a Kikuyu in. Sources have revealed that the entire plan was masterminded by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Jubilee Party Secretary General David Murathe.
Our sources have revealed that the Mt. Kenya elite are unhappy about the hospital being run by a non Kikuyu. The two together with other Central Kenya leaders met to hatch the dirty plan at the Porkies Hotel in Thika to ensure Koros exits and one of their own enters.
Moses Kuria is a hunting dog of David Murathe who happens to be one of the demigods of the Uthamaki philosophy. A participant who sought anonymity reports that the politicians coached three women who would come out on social media and claim they have been raped by the morgue attendants.
From there, they would ignite a strike, say the CEO has failed and call for her to resignation. From there, they would pay a few bloggers and ask them to support the theory boost the theory and make it appear real.
Everything went on well as planned but backfired at some point when the so called ‘Victims’ of rape failed to come forward and testify when they were called upon to give evidence.
While at the meeting, the politicians discussed how to kick out any pro-Ruto (especially the non-Kikuyus) politicians holding a public office. They presented a list of 10 politicians that are marked for death. By so doing, they are Kikuyunizing the system. The reason why they are targeting KNH is so that they can be able to control the billions allocated to the hospital every financial year.
Comments
Mission Accomplished says
The mission is accomplished. Ruto delivered Uhuru his second term; therefore he has outlived his usefulness. Now it is time to clip his wings and make sure he doesn’t see presidency with his eyes. It is time for Uthamaki to remember the deaths of those people who were burnt in church In Rift Valley. I don’t mean the Luos! They have to weaken and blackmail him by heaping all kinds of dirt on his appointees who hold plum positions where the foreign money comes in. All the skunk and Jubilee sycophants who love to demonize Raila have a new enemy who spoil for them the cooked food on the dinner table. Jubilee will sink under the weight of their own lies and self dealing corruption. Their lies and pretex of rape in order to appoint investigator and finally finish Koros failed .At the end of one year of Uhuru’s second term, there will be no Ruto men holding senior positions in the government. Most of them shall have been replaced with Moi’s, in preparation King Gideon’s coronation. Ruto is a wild card for Uthamakistsan, he is too strong to be controlled, they would rather deal with Gideon whom they can control. Ruto better prepare for mudslinging, dirt , blackmail and lies against his appointees. It is just politics, no pun intended. Your yesterdays friends are today’s enemies!
Anonymous says
After writing several articles blaming jubilee and uhuru for the rapes now it has been discovered they didn’t happen,,remember when I called you a joke? This is why
Anonymous says
Kikuyu’s still like ruto and vice versa the simple halo logic can not divide winners lol
Anonymous says
Funny how every other day luos come up with problems between raila and uhuru,,then write huge composition in broken dholuo English to convince Kenyans they aren’t just poor idiots trying to avoid being laughed at
Anonymous says
Hii uliskia wapi uko kibera wako state house lolest
Anonymous says
Machokoraa WA NASA
Anonymous says
Alafu?
Anonymous says
Every system of organization or civilization sows its own seeds of destruction. Even nature provides for self destruction. It would be interesting to see how Kikuyu’s will win the trust of any other non Mt. Kenya region communities to win another sham election.
Mutayi Ngunyi, chief uthamaki protagonist and ethnic chauvinist advised Uhuru to use DOMINATION as a control strategy to stay in power. Murathe, a prominent replacement of Jenga Karume in Kikuyu politics advised Uhuru to be dictatorial. It is the strategy advised by the two that saw Uhuru get a second term in the office and not the claim to democratic free and fair election. IEBC and the Judiciary got intimidated to nothing better than the police that killed Baby Pendo on her demonstration and looting in kisumu.
That domination advised by Ngunyi also goes as dictatorship and this is what Kenyans have to learn to live with for several years to come just like Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Burundi and other African shithole countries.
It may be enjoyable to the ruling tribal elites and allied tumbocrats as long as the critical masses remain complacent. The dye is cast, no Kenyan tribe shall lead Kenya and all the allied voting blocks must accept subservient position to have a few of their tumbocrats and tenderpreneurs to enjoy the crumbs of the uthamaki lootery.
That is Kenya for you in the next two decades as you pray, queue to participate in sham elections just because yes, yes, yes, we are a peace loving nation . Remember peace and not bloodshed shall save you from early death. Better be a suffering being than a genocide museum halloween toy displayed in Rwanda to scare you off claiming your right to good governance.
Anonymous says
MOSES KURIA AND THE CIRCUMCISION OF THE LUOS AT UHURU PARK!!!
IN USA, THEY USED TO CUT THE PENISES OF MALE AFRICAN SLAVES BEFORE HANGING (LYNCHING) THEM ON TREES AND POLES! THEY USED TO SCALP AND SKIN ALIVE THE NATIVE AMERICANS BEFORE KILLING THEM!
THE INTENTION IS TO TERRORIZE THOSE LEFT ALIVE AND LEAVE THE TARGETED POPULATION IN FEAR IN ORDER TO OBTAIN SUBMISSION AND COMPLIANCE! THIS IS WHAT THE KIKUYUS ARE ENGAGED IN KENYA, THEY ARE TELLING ALL KENYAN TRIBES TO ACCEPT BEING CONTROLLED BY THEM PERMANENTLY! THIS IS WHAT IS CALLED TERRORISM AT ITS WORST AND THERE IS NOTHING DEMOCRATIC ABOUT IT! FOREIGN ELITES WHO HELPED THEM RIG THE ELECTIONS ON 8/8/2017 ARE MERELY QUIET WHILE PUSHING BUTTONS BEHIND THE SCENES!!
Anonymous says
