Hon Moses Kuria leads plot to scuttle Ruto’s plans in Mt Kenya

Several parties have been formed in Mt Kenya region while others are being revamped in what might pose a new headache for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 election.

In the run-up to the 2017 General Election, the DP spearheaded the merger of small parties to form Jubilee. But three years to the next election, new parties are either springing up or old ones are being revived.

The latest kid on the block is Transformation National Alliance, which is linked to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. He had initially tried to take over the Democratic Party.

Kuria has announced that he would run for President in 2022.