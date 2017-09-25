Kenya Today

BREAKING VIDEO: Moses Kuria Calls For Assassination of Raila Odinga, Urges Police To Shoot Raila Dead in Tomorrow’s Anti IEBC Demonstrations

Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria has called for the assassination of Raila Odinga, he urged Police To Shoot Raila Dead in Tomorrow’s Anti IEBC Demonstrations if he (Raila) tries to evict Chiloba and other IEBC officials from office.
Moses Kuria may be competing with Babu Owino but to be honest here the Gatundu legislator did cross the red line.

Compare that with this remarks by Hon Babu Owino that landed him in trouble today>>

  9. Why hasn’t Dishonarable Kuria been arrested and locked up in situ! He is advocating violence in public. He goes on and on, and the police was watching him in silence. Lock this guy up and throw away the key. If they want Kenya to go to the dogs, let them kill Raila. The presidency of Uhuru will be a pipe dream the moment Raila is killed by Uhuru sarrogates. Enough Luos have been assainated in the hands of KK government! Not one anymore, otherwise, this will be a recipe for a disastrous and unstoppable civil war.

