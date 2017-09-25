BREAKING VIDEO: Moses Kuria Calls For Assassination of Raila Odinga, Urges Police To Shoot Raila Dead in Tomorrow’s Anti IEBC Demonstrations

Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria has called for the assassination of Raila Odinga, he urged Police To Shoot Raila Dead in Tomorrow’s Anti IEBC Demonstrations if he (Raila) tries to evict Chiloba and other IEBC officials from office.
Watch raw video below:
Moses Kuria may be competing with Babu Owino but to be honest here the Gatundu legislator did cross the red line.
Compare that with this remarks by Hon Babu Owino that landed him in trouble today>>
Comments
Simiyu says
Ashikwe ata yeye.
Anonymous says
The law is there for those who want to obey, for those who don’t care, it’s unfortunate if any one has to die and esp in the name of Raila Odinga.
betterdayssafaris says
Does kuria know the q
!!!! uencequences of kenya without baba?
willy says
let them try, they won’t Know what hit them, this is a barking am calling upon its handlers to restrain it!!
willy says
a mean a barking dog
. says
Huyo ni nokia 3310. Outdated. Baba… leave this short curcuit case
Anonymous says
WHEN YOU WISH DEATH TO OTHER PEOPLE, YOU MAY COLLAPSE AND GO BEFORE THEY DO!!
nameless says
kenya is an island of peace..keep
it
Ballot Bandits says
Why hasn’t Dishonarable Kuria been arrested and locked up in situ! He is advocating violence in public. He goes on and on, and the police was watching him in silence. Lock this guy up and throw away the key. If they want Kenya to go to the dogs, let them kill Raila. The presidency of Uhuru will be a pipe dream the moment Raila is killed by Uhuru sarrogates. Enough Luos have been assainated in the hands of KK government! Not one anymore, otherwise, this will be a recipe for a disastrous and unstoppable civil war.