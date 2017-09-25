BREAKING VIDEO: Moses Kuria Calls For Assassination of Raila Odinga, Urges Police To Shoot Raila Dead in Tomorrow’s Anti IEBC Demonstrations

Gatundu MP Hon Moses Kuria has called for the assassination of Raila Odinga, he urged Police To Shoot Raila Dead in Tomorrow’s Anti IEBC Demonstrations if he (Raila) tries to evict Chiloba and other IEBC officials from office.

Watch raw video below:

Moses Kuria may be competing with Babu Owino but to be honest here the Gatundu legislator did cross the red line.

Compare that with this remarks by Hon Babu Owino that landed him in trouble today>>

