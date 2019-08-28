More confusion rocks Jubilee as S.G Tuju invites applicants for Kibra race

More confusion is rocking the ruling Jubilee party .

The Uhuru led party through its secretary general Raphael Tuju has now invited applications for aspiring politicians in the race to succeed fallen Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

Press Release by the Jubilee Party Secretary General .@RaphaelTuju_EGH on the nomination of aspirants for the Kibra Constituency by-elections. pic.twitter.com/DA0qQTCdyA — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) August 28, 2019



This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto wing already endorsed soccer star McDonald Mariga.

JUBILEE PARTY invites applications from aspirants seeking its ticket in Kibra by-election; Tuju says nomination to be handled by elections board. pic.twitter.com/QIaT1Gedlu — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) August 28, 2019



Kenyans have had various interesting reactions since the expose on fake letter from the Jubilee party.

jubilee used to be the "it party"but that isnt the case anymore.KANU is the real deal now — Felix samoei (@Fellosams) August 28, 2019

Tuju works for ODM.He defected last month and doesn't speak for jubilee anymore.Any information from the said Tuju should be ignored.Jubilee has not merged with ODM and therefore,will field candidate for any position that may be declared vacant. — Jkiprotich (@jkoskey2015) August 26, 2019