More confusion rocks Jubilee as S.G Tuju invites applicants for Kibra race

More confusion is rocking the ruling Jubilee party .
The Uhuru led party through its secretary general Raphael Tuju has now invited applications for aspiring politicians in the race to succeed fallen Kibra MP Ken Okoth.


This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto wing already endorsed soccer star McDonald Mariga.


Kenyans have had various interesting reactions since the expose on fake letter from the Jubilee party.

