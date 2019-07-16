Money launders in trouble as CS Matiangi orders deportation of foreign betting directors

Its a tough time for all those who have been practicing money laundry with after the government issued deportation orders against 17 foreign directors of betting firms among them SportPesa and Betin whose licenses were suspended last week.
Insiders have confirmed that the said directors are required to leave the country immediately.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is understood to have already signed the deportation orders.
This comes as the latest move in an ongoing government crackdown on the overly lucrative industry which has come under State radar over claims of tax evasion, with licenses of 27 firms being suspended by the Betting Control and Licensing Board.
On Monday, the Central Bank of Kenya wrote to the CEOs of all local banks and financial institutions asking them to monitor accounts of 27 betting firms and public lotteries who licenses have been cancelled.
Last week, the government directed mobile money service providers; Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom Kenya to withdraw pay bill numbers and SMS codes of the 27 betting companies among them SportPesa, Betin and Betway.
In a letter to the telcos, Betting Control and Licensing Board Acting Director Liti Wambua, said the licenses of the 27 firms remain withdrawn, hence, their payment platforms should also be suspended.
“We wish to inform you that the licenses for the following betting firms were not renewed until they meet the outstanding renewal requirements as well as outcome of ongoing due diligence to determine if they are fit and proper to hold a license from this board.
“Consequently, we request you to suspend their pay bills and short codes until otherwise advised,” reads the letter dated July 10, 2019.
The affected firms are said to have failed to prove that they were tax compliant as required by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).
This was apparently discovered after a probe by a multi-agency team constituted to probe the licenses of all betting and gaming companies in the country.
The firms whose licenses have since been canceled include, SportPesa, Betin, Betway, Betpawa, Elitebet, PremierBet, Lucky2u, 1xBet, MozzartBet, Dafabet, World Sports Betting, Atari Gaming, Palms Bet and Betboss.
Others are Kick-Off, Atari, Millionaire Sports Bet, Palmsbet, Chezacash, Betyetu, Bungabet, Cysabet, Saharabet, Easibet, Easleighbet, Sportybet and AGB Lottery & Gaming.
Anonymous says
this arrogant face of the abyss regime thinks he doing any good for the nation. as the looting regime sinks the nation, this one with immense arrogance thinks he is adding any tax collection to the national debt.
they create nothing with their road show polices directive but cherish poverty. The fool should also abolish election cos it also betting.
some fools are just fools only in office by the weaklings, who’ve nothing to offer the state but are in office by rigging the betting election, to just loot and loot without shame!
Anonymous says
(a)
Why would Kenya licence THOUSANDS OF FOREIGN BASED BETTING FIRMS to BOMBARD the poor Kenyan youth population and convert them into permanent betting ADDICTS who are wallowing in massive gambling DEBTS UNDER THE PRETEXTS that there is revenue to be raised?
(b)
The Kenya ruling elites then turn around and legalize and implement the very, very EXPENSIVE UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM PAID FOR BY THE SAME KENYA TAXPAYERS: These Kenyan elites know very well that there is no healthcare infrastructure or hospital that can, universally, accommodate its sick population under this very EXPENSIVE UNIVERSAL system, other than DISPENSE TOXIC AND ADDICTIVE FOREIGN Pharmaceutical medication which the Kenyan government imports from foreign drug makers!!!
WHO IS MAKING THESE F**kin decisions or are these decisions merely dictated to the Kenyan elites AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN BRIBED??? KENYAN CITIZENS ARE BEING FOREIGN FLEECED BECAUSE THESE MARAUDING ELITES DO NOT THINK, THEY ONLY TAKE BRIBES AND AUCTION THE CITIZENS AND PUBLIC RESOURCES!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHSTpthB4pI
Who are the manufacturers of the products Mr Munya is talking about?? Are they Africans of foreigners ?? ARE KENYAN PERMANENT CONSUMERS OF IMPORTED GOODS??