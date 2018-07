When Governor Joho initiated the clean up and Painting of Buildings in Mombasa many were skeptical. Fast forward a month later and Mombasa is looking like this!

Neatly painted buildings, and clean swept streets. Viva Governor!!! Mike Sonko can continue fight over the CBD toilets and spoiling statehouse photos.

Joho is a man and a half… Those who said Obama is their cousin can now say Joho too is their cousin.

