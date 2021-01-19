Mombasa Revolving Funds Youth Women & Pwds Empowerment

Mombasa Governor, H.E Hassan Ali Joho through his government, introduced the fund in the year 2016 to support groups with interest-free loans to start businesses and alleviate high unemployment rates in the County.

Since its inception to date, thousands of youths, women and PWD groups have benefited from the funds amounting to a tune of Kshs 100million. Some of the businesses being run by the groups include event management, salons, barbershops, car wash, cyber cafe, Boda boda among others.

Here is another opportunity for you to apply for the same funds … Kindly apply Now!

The County Government of Mombasa is distributing Covid 19 kits to all the 96 Public ECDE’s, Vocational Training Institutes and teachers.



These kits included 10,000 reusable masks, 10,000 disposable masks, 200 thermogenic, 200 hand wash facilities soap and sanitisers.



As a County, we endeavour to make learning in our schools as safe as possible during this Covid -19 pandemic.



