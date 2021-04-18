Mombasa Deputy Governor’s girlfriend squandered my money after delivering outfits to her side man- Nairobi tailor reveals

Hello Robert,

Please help me out to get my money from the deputy Gov of Mombasa County. My name Nelson Mandela, I a fashion designer based in Nairobi. I run a fashion house known as LOGICAL CLOTHING.



I tailored the DG Dr. William Kingi 2 outfits last year October, one was a Merino wool grade 150 that I used on the Chinese colar suit and the other was Merino grade 100 that I used to tailor him one African themed short sleeved shirt. I met the DG through his PA one Basil MUGA was introduced to me by my former Highschool friend MIGOYA CHRISTOPHER.



Upon meeting the DG, the girlfriend took charge of our discussion and it was her that the DG told me to deal with. 7 months down the line, after delivering the outfits The lady (CATHERINE WANGARI) known on Facebook as Natasha Cathyrn only sent me Ksh. 6000 instead of 32500 making the balance to be 26500/=. I have been taken into circles by the DG, HIS GIRLFRIEND (Natasha) and the PA from 25th of September last year up to now.



At some point the PA told me that the DG gave the girlfriend money to send me and seems she used it which seemed to be true because the lady promised to send me the cash in a weeks time which later changed to one month and when I pushed for the money the DG changed the story that he was no satisfied despite the fact that I had done the corrections he wanted and said OK ANS he had even DRESSED on the outfits in a public event more than once.



7 months down the line, The Deputy Governmor Mombasa County has not paid me and still has my products, does not pick my calls neither does the girlfriend. The PA keeps on telling me that they waiting for the budgetary allocation to the office of the DG for them to pay me. Kindly help.

Below are the attached proofs of the incident.

