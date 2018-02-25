“How MOHA JICHO PEVU Drugged And Conned Me” – US Based Woman

A woman called Hafidha Abu Ahmed has accused Moha Jicho Pevu of drugging and conning her. Here is what she said in her Facebook pages:

“Early January 2017 Mohamed Ali reach out to me while I was in the state through his friend who leave requesting for help to kickstart his campaign in Mombasa Nyali constituency. Though I was hesitant to help I made a promise to my friend that once I go back to Kenya in 3months time I will personally deliver whatever I can to him.

He kept on pressuring me with long text,but I didn’t bother so much because I was at that time paying school fees for my brothers and sister back home.

As Months passed by,one day I get a call from my friend telling me ‘Moha’ has been disturbing her so much that he really wanted to have my picture,so the deal was I send him the pics. I asked but why? She couldn’t explain. From her voice I could sense she was guilty of already my pics.

Anyway after along story she hanged up,but what kept coming back into my mind does Jicho Pevu want my contribution or my picture?

Few months later mid June I come back home Kenya. I stayed few days in Nairobi and decided to holiday in Mombasa.

After 3 days I text Moha informing him about my presence in the country and particularly Mombasa. I suggested to him to give his account no so that I could contribute whatever I could.

Moha Jicho Pevu suggested since I was in Mombasa we should do coffee at City mall and that he had a little appreciation as a gift for me.

So I show up at City Mall the following day at exactly around 3PM and Moha was patiently waiting for me with other 3 guys.

They left us alone and we had a little bit of chat,after 20minutes I asked to excuse myself and go back to my apartment. Moha again suggested he couldn’t take money in public so we should go his car and that he will give me the perfume he bought for me.

Black Rang Rover parked outside the coffee restaurant,he unlocked the key from the left side opened for me and went to the driver side. Without hesitation I hand him over the 300K as contribution towards his campaign.

This is where the hell happened now,Instead of giving the said perfume as a gift,he instead sprayed me I BLACKED OUT IMMEDIATELY!

The next place I find myself is apartment behind city mall,I was confused,the rest is history but I promise to share more”