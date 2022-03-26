Mockery: Mudavadi lists DP Ruto’s achievements for Luhya’s, tells them not to elect Raila- Read!

Good morning Raila Odinga !

You are highly welcomed to Kakamega County today but remember Musalia Mudavadi is telling the Luhya nation that they should not support you because When you were prime Minister, you appointed the highest number of Luhyas in government since Independence.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because when you were PM you appointed him a luhya as the Deputy Prime Minister instead of William Ruto.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because when you were PM you Appointed Paul Otuoma a luhya as Minister for Fisheries instead of your Cousin Jakoyo Midiwo.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because when you were PM you appointed Ababu Namwamba a luhya as Minister for Sports instead of Hassan Joho who was too close to you.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because when you were PM you appointed Wycliffe Oparanya a luhya as Minister for Planning instead of your neighbor professor Anyango Nyong.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because when you were PM you ensured that Nancy Barasa a Luhya is appointed the 1st female Deputy Chief Justice in the history of republic of Kenya.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because when you were PM you appointed Echesa a luhya as the ODM youth league president.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because when you were PM you appointed Alfred Khang’ati a luhya as assistant minister in the office of the prime minister instead of Jared Okello a luo.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because in your Political party ODM the Secretary General, communication director and the director of youth affairs are all Luhyas.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because your party ODM nominated a Luhya woman to represent people with disabilities in the Senate.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because when you were PM you marshalled your troops in Parliament and ensured that Marende a Luhya is elected Speaker of the national assembly.

Mudavadi is saying Luhyas should not support you because Immediately after the 2002 election, Kibaki called you at State House in a secretly guarded meeting of two. Kibaki wanted to appoint you as Vice President instead of Wamalwa, because he felt that you had played a bigger role in delivering victory to NARC than Wamalwa. But Shockingly, You refused and declined the offer, arguing that it will not be good to shortchange/ betray Wamalwa and the Luhya Community something that forced KIBAKI to later appoint Wamalwa as Vice president.