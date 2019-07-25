Mixed reactions after release of top journalists ranking in Kenya

Kenyans have thrown shade on one list featuring top 1oo journalists in Kenya produced by a local media house. The list which was released on Thursday Morning is said to have listed 100 media personalities according to the impact they have had in the media industry in 2019.



The media house explained that it used various elements to come up up with the best journalists. These elements are the ability to gather quality news, assessing, creating and presenting them to the public.

According to the list, Jeff Koinange of Citizen, TV emerged top.

Criticised and loved by many, Larry has risen thru ranks to be one of the finest journalist in Kenya. He has been a radio presenter, Front row columnist, Prime news presenter, host of The Trend and other power tech events/ forums.

A list where @WillisRaburu beats @johnallannamu on substance is an interesting lone. #Top100JournalistsKE is as fake as a windshield wiper blade on a goat's ass. Hahahahaha

.@johnallannamu ,co-founder of @AfUncensored has dared to bring us investigative stories that have both shocked and excited us.

Uncovering truth for all to bear witness.

Uncovering truth for all to bear witness.#Top100JournalistsKE pic.twitter.com/Ew2ct7IcIl — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) July 25, 2019

I think Hussein Mohamed should be there at the top. He's the only journalist who has managed to pin down politicians and made them look stupid on TV as he digs for more information truth.

He's the genius political journalist of our time.

He's the genius political journalist of our time. #Top100JournalistsKE pic.twitter.com/eRHEaCTCzX — Kirgit 🐮 (@Ronoh__) July 25, 2019

In the political circles, Hussein is easily the big Kahuna judging by his interview styles of pinning down a subject to a corner, regardless of the interviewee's position.